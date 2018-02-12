Shujaat to tour KP, Balochistan to strengthen party

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain has decided to undertake tours of Khyber Pukhtunkhwah and Balochistan to activate PML in these provinces in order to strengthen the party so that there also welfare and wellbeing of the people works like Ch Parvez Elahi tenure in Punjab are started there as well. He expressed these views on the occasion of Muslim League-N and Tehrik-e-Insaf local body’s representatives and young councilors belonging to Haripur Hazara.