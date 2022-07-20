Shujaat reiterates support for Elahi in CM elections

AMRAIZ KHAN Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain has once again made it clear that his support for candidate of the Punjab Chief Minister slot will be for Ch Pervaiz Elahi.

He said that he had made it clear not once but two or three times before. He said he was not releasing any letter announcing his decision as it was obvious and ‘I do not need to clarify myself any more’. On the current political situation, the senior PML-Q leader said that those who achieved mandate had got the right to govern the country.

He advised politicians to forget about the number game and try to solve country’s problems. He urged them to take steps to mitigate poor man’s problems.

“Those who will solve poor people’s problems, they will actually get the required numbers,” Shujaat said barring fellow politicians from pulling each other’s legs.

“There is only one solution which could solve country’s problems: either let the government complete its tenure or conduct immediate elections. Immediate elections means government should conduct polls right now, not after a delay of several months,” he added.