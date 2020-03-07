Shujaat phones Fazl, urges for reconciliation

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat on Saturday telephoned Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman to discuss current political affairs of the country.

“Secrets of trust shouldn’t be disclosed,” Mr Shujaat told Fazl, adding that JUI-F chief’s guidance was required in resolution of internal affairs of the state.

“We will discuss together those ones Amanat Ali and Salamat Ali – you keep talking about,” the PML-Q president added.

“The nation has also bestowed its trust upon us we need to work conjointly for resolving issues of the nation,” he said.

Mr Shujaat further told Fazl, “You are a son of a great father.”

