Shujaat, Fazl discuss political situation

The Pakistan Muslim League-Q chief Ch Shujaat Hussain and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday held a telephonic conversation and thoroughly discussed the political situation in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the political chaos has deepened in Punjab due to the constitutional clash between the opponent parties amid the Punjab Chief Minister election.

The dispute started over Shujaat Hussain’s letter that declared the PML-Q votes in favor of Pakistan Muslim League-N Hamza Shahbaz.