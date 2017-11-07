Shujaat, Elahi appear before NAB in a reference

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Monday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a case regarding possessing assets beyond known sources of income.

Both arrived in NAB court at 11:45am and remained in the investigation block for an hour.

A three-member NAB team questioned Chaudhry brothers regarding their assets and recorded their statements, sources said.

The sources added that the NAB team raised 70 questions before the Chaudhry brothers and also handed over a questionnaire. Both have ensured that they would fully cooperate with NAB in its investigations, the sources added.