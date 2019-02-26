Shujaat denounces India’s awful tactics for electioneering

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Tuesday indigenously responded to Modi-led Indian government’s awful tactics for winning the upcoming general elections in India.

Talking to media, he asserted that the time has come for exposing India in front of the whole world. “India has been the worst enemy of Pakistan,” he added.

Speaker of Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi termed India’s violation of airspace in darkness a cowardly act and said if war were started, Pakistan would not let India escape the battlefield and Kashmir would be liberated.

