Shujaat Bukhari: When Kashmir readies for int’l spotlight terror attack hits journalists

Views from Srinagar

Abrar Reyaz

BACK in year 2000 when, then US President, Bill Clinton visited Kashmir, the tragedy of Chattisingpora massacre and carnage happened in which at least 35 sikhs were gunned down by chartless and unidentified assailants. During Zubin Mehta’s visit and musical concert at Shalimar Bagh, four innocents were silenced in Shopian and later dubbed as militants as per locals.1 While United Nations Security Council was discussing Kashmir crises in 2016 after massive uprising and protests, in the meantime Uri attack occurred in which dozens of army men were killed. And similarly when recently, UN Human Rights Council for the first time in history released a forty-nine page report on human rights violations in Kashmir, a renowned and senior Journalist was silenced and shot dead in Srinagar. Whenever there is any possibility of acquiring International media coverage viz-a-viz Kashmir issue, a ‘terrorist’ attack is planted, materialized, takes place to dodge the issue. All this can’t be a mere co-occurrence and concurrence.

In 1996, the army abducted prominent human rights lawyer, Jalil Andrabi, whose mutilated body was found after three weeks. In 2002, Khurram Parvez, another human rights campaigner was badly injured in an IED attack that killed his driver and a female colleague, Asiya Jeelani. Aasiya was a young journalist working with a human rights monitoring group in Srinagar. Dr. Farooq Ahmad Ashai, Dr. Abdul Ahad Guru, Dr. Sheikh Jalal-ud-din are three prominent medical professionals to have fallen to a bullet since the onset of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir in 1989. All of three were either directly or indirectly associated with human rights organizations. None of these cases have been solved and they remained in the saga of “unknown killers”.

Playing with fire: The journalists and human rights activists have been in the line of fire while covering the conflict. On 7 September 1995, Yusuf Jameel, former BBC correspondent in Srinagar, survived a parcel bomb explosion in his Srinagar office after his colleague Mushtaq Ali opened the package addressed to Jameel. His colleague, Mushtaq, who was working as photojournalist for AFP, was seriously wounded in parcel bomb blast and died a few days later. A symbolic memorial dedicated to him stands erected just at the entrance of Press Enclave, Srinagar at the same place where Rising Kashmir’s Editor-in-Chief, Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by “unknown assailants”. Shujaat had earlier survived three such attacks. In June 2006, some unidentified gunmen assaulted and attempted to shoot him, at that time he was working as Special Correspondent of The Hindu. A man accosted Bukhari near Lal Chowk in the evening, waved a pistol and directed him to get into a waiting three-wheeler vehicle, in which another man was already sitting. “At one point, one of the men received a call on his mobile phone. The auto-rickshaw abruptly changed direction. The vehicle stopped near Saidhpora, Eidgah, about 7 km from Lal Chowk, and he was pushed out and kicked. One of them then took aim at him and pulled the trigger, but the pistol failed to fire. Then they fled,” he recalled.

How issue is dodged? There seems to be a political motive behind all these concurring incidents. On such occasions, there has been a dire attempt to shift the attention of world and international media from Kashmir’s struggle for “self-determination” to “terrorism”. The landmark UN report shames and exposes Delhi’s ‘democracy’ in Kashmir before the world. But, with the death of Shujaat Bukhari, the big bold headlines and front page covers that would have earlier focused and given maximum space and coverage to UN Report and developments aftermath had to unfortunately give little space to this major development and breakthrough. The Indian national TV Channels got a news in order to blackout and obliterate UN Report and run a parallel anti-Kashmir campaign and malign Kashmir ‘movement’ with terrorism, the moment for which they are always blood-thirsty. A deliberate attempt is seemingly being carried out to change the Kashmir narrative locally, nationally and globally.

Some honest questions: Frankly speaking, what is more surprising is that after the murder of Shujaat Bukhari, no cordon and search operation was launched in Srinagar to nab the assailants. When Naveed, an LeT militant escaped from SMHS hospital, all the entry and exit routes of Srinagar were closed. The reverse happened in Shujaat’s case. At the first place, I wonder how could assailants break the security cordon at different places and reach the press enclave.

Former RAW chief, AS Dulat claimed, Syed Shujaat Bukhari had approached Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti only a few days ago with a request to increase his security. If this claim and assertion is true, then what was done at the behest of this request?

In his book ‘My Kashmir : Conflict and Prospects of Enduring Peace’, former Chief Information Commissioner, Wajahat Habibullah accused state instrumentalities of conspiring and masterminding killing of prominent doctor, Dr. Abdul Ahad Guru who owed allegiance to JKLF.

Syed Shujaat Bukhari was a fearless voice, a human rights campaigner and died in the line of duty. Even the ads to his newspapers were stopped by central government long time ago due to the obvious reasons. He was bluntly vocal against human rights violations and had pleaded Kashmir as a political issue in India and globally. Earlier on that fateful day, Bukhari had finalised the United Nations report on Kashmir as the lead story and the Eid crescent as the possible second lead.

The UN’s report on Human Rights Violation in Kashmir has been released after India’s relationship with the US became a little strained last week over the trade policies. It all seems intertwined with each other. At the end of the day, it is quite visible for whose interests his death will serve. This is a million dollar question, the answer of which is not so easy to find. In killing of an intellectual, journalist and human rights campaigner what could be inferred or preempted is that it has been done with an aim to silence and censor the journalism and human rights documentation. Kashmir has once again been robbed of a gem. May his soul rest in peace!

—Courtesy: Rising Kashmir