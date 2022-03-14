Shujaat asks Imran to recite Ayat-11 of Surah Al-Hujurat Ibad discusses no-trust move with Chaudhry Brothers

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Sunday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to recite Surah Al-Hujurat with translation and should not hurl abuses at his rivals.

Commenting on Imran Khan’s calling to his opponent politicians with a bad name, Shujaat suggested reciting Ayat-11 of Surah Al-Hujurat before such an act.

Shujaat said Surah Al-Hujurat’s Ayat-11 says “O believers! Do not let ‘some’ men ridicule others, they may be better than them, nor let ‘some’ women ridicule other women, they may be better than them. Do not defame one another, nor call each other by offensive nicknames. How evil it is to act rebelliously after having faith! And whoever does not repent, it is they who are the true “Wrongdoers.”

Earlier, a distinguished Chinese diplomat Ms Pang Chunxue who is Deputy Chief of Mission of the Chinese Embassy visited Chaudhry Brothers and discussed the current situation in the country.

Meanwhile, former Sindh governor Dr Ishratul Ibad Khan on Sunday telephoned Chaudhrys of Gujrat and had a detailed discussion with them on the country’s prevailing political situation.