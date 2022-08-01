Shujaat asks Elahi to return home, stop siding with PTI

PML-Q’s senior leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Monday invited Punjab’s Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi to return home.

“At the residence, my room is on one side, while the other side belongs to Pervez Elahi,” the former premier said during his address to the public following the political turmoil in Punjab last week.

“They are trying to divide the family,” he said while speaking about the ongoing conflict within the party. He advised Elahi to “stop making a mockery of their family.”

The PML-Q leader said that speaking the truth was becoming a crime in the country. “Filthy abuses are hurled at and attempts have been made to malign my sons,” he said, adding that his sons have always taken his advice and that he is proud of them.

Shujaat said that he has always been on the side of the truth and will always do so. Addressing the rumours being spread regarding his son’s meeting with Imran Khan, he said that those accusing lack status themselves.

In the wake of allegations of taking bribes, Chaudhry Shujaat said, “Zardari came to my residence himself.”

He then spoke about the accusations being directed toward politicians. “Politicians are being accused of economic destruction. In fact, all the accusations are being directed towards politicians,” he said.

When speaking about the army’s alleged intervention to calm the ongoing political chaos, the former PM said that it is the politicians’ fault because of which the army chief had to intervene.

The PML-Q leader then went on to speak about the issue of pending court cases against him. “Cases in the High Court are dragged for years. A 20-year-old case against us was dragged too,” he lamented.

Adding to Chaudhry Shujaat’s stance on the ongoing rift within PML-Q, Federal Minister Tariq Basheer Cheema said he will only leave his position when Shujaat asks him to do so. “It is impossible to remove Shujaat from his party head position,” the PML-Q leader said, pointing toward the unanimous decision made by the PML-Q’s central working committee to remove Shujaat and Cheema from their party positions.