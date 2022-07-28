Shujaat advises working ties to run national affairs

A formidable crisis has badly hit the national economy, PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Wednesday said in a statement.

“Everyone knew it well that what is happening in Pakistan have political reasons, but the poor people have nothing to do with it,” Shujaat said. Emphasizing over the need of a working relationship in the ongoing situation, veteran politician said that all the people having privilege of authority should consider and think about solutions for the economy.

“The poor lot don’t know about the politics, the political parties if don’t want to set aside their differences, they don’t do it, they should sit together to seek solution of the problems of common man who is hit by the price hike and dearness,” PML-Q leader said.

He urged for a working relationship in view of the existing circumstances.