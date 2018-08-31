Shuhada-e-Dothan remembered on martyrdom day

Mirpur (Ajk)

The speakers have paid rich tributes to Shuhada-e-Dothan in Rawalakot and said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste.

The speakers were addressing a function held in connection with Youm-e-Shuhadah-e-Dothan in Rawalakot They said, “It is our moral, religious and political obligation to take voice of the oppressed Kashmiri people to the world by highlighting their just and legitimate struggle.”

They said the best way to pay homage to our heroes and martyrs is to redouble efforts for completion of their mission by contributing to the freedom movement of Kashmir. They said that the Joint Resistance Leadership and politically awakened people of occupied Kashmir would never allow India to materialise its nefarious designs.

The speakers paying glowing tributes to the martyrs of Dothan — Sardar Atta Muhammad Khan, Sardar Sakhi Muhammad Khan, Sardar Masaib Khan, Sardar Roshan Khan and Sardar Zafarullah Khan — said that supreme sacrifices rendered by five sons of the soil would never go waste.

Terming sacrifices of Dothan martyrs as an important milestone in the freedom movement of Kashmir, they said that it was the unprecedented bravery and resistance that push the Dogra army to lick the dust and subsequently paving the way for liberation of five thousand square miles area now known as Azad Kashmir and 28,000 square miles area of Gilgit and Baltistan.

The speakers said that India was trying to change the demography of Kashmir by abrogating Article 35-A but would never succeed in its sinister designs.

They also urged the United Nations to fulfill its responsibility and give Kashmiris their birthright to self-determination.

The speakers included AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan, Hurriyat leader, Abdul Hameed Lone, former President of AJK, Sardar Mohammad Yaqoob Khan and Ejaz Afzal of Jamat-e-Islami.—KMS

