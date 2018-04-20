Shuaib elected Patron PIA Scouts, Qamar as Provincial Commissioner

Staff Reporter

Provincial council meeting was held under the chair of Muhammad Aslam Tariq provincial Commissioner PIA Scouts at Provincial Headquarters Karachi. Secretary PIAC and Former Provincial Commissioner Muhammad Shuaib, Assistant Provincial Commissioners Qamar Shamim and Mumtaz Ahsan Zubairi . District Commissioners and district secretaries, Members Provincial Council and National Council including Karachi, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar district headquarters were also attended the Meeting. Provincial Secretary Shamas khan presented agenda and reports on PIA Scouts Activities in the meeting. In the first session, the Assistant Provincial Commissioner Qamar Shamim was elected as Provincial Commissioner for the term of two years on the Retirement of (PC) Muhammad Aslam Tariq. Secretary PIAC and Former Provincial Commissioner Muhammad Shuaib was elected as Pattern of PIA Scouts. According to press Note of provincial spokesman Syed Mehboob Qadri. In the last session, meeting recommendations, PIA Scouts activities in the national and international level, Training and Events, Public Relations, PIA scouts training centre, Cricket Academy and general issues of North and South division district headquarters were discussed in the meeting.