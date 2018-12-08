Shrinking Japan OKs divisive bill to get more foreign labour

Tokyo

Japan is set to approve legislation that would officially open the door to foreign workers to do unskilled jobs and possibly eventually become citizens.

Lawmakers were due to vote late Friday on a government proposal to allow hundreds of thousands of foreign labourers to live and work in a country that has long resisted accepting outsiders. It’s seen as an unavoidable step as the country’s population of about 126 million rapidly ages and shrinks.

Many short-handed industries, especially in the services sector, already rely heavily on foreign “trainees” and language students.

The country also selectively grants visas to white-collar professionals, often from the west.

Bringing in foreign labourers is a last resort after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ultra-conservative government tried to meet labour shortages by encouraging more employment of women and older workers and using more robots and other automation.

“Japan has come to a point where we had to face the reality that there is serious depopulation and serious ageing,” said Toshihiro Menju, an expert on foreign labour and population issue at Japan Centre for International Exchange.

“Shortages of workers are so serious … that (allowing) immigrants is the only option the government can take,” he said.

Abe’s latest plan calls for relaxing Japan’s visa requirements in sectors facing severe tabor shortages such as construction, nursing, farming, transport and tourism new categories of jobs to be added to the current list of highly skilled professionals.

The number of foreign workers in Japan has more than doubled since 2000 to nearly 1.3 million last year, out of a working-age population of 67 million.

from developing Asian countries used to stay mostly behind the scenes, but not anymore.

Almost all convenience stores are partly staffed by Asian workers and so are many restaurant chains. The fastest growing group of foreign workers is Vietnamese, many of whom are employed in construction and nursing. Construction workers are particularly in demand as Japan rushes to finish building venues and other infrastructure for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In many cases the workers are subjected to poor working conditions and other abuses.

“I had no time for holiday … Even if I worked so hard I still had no money,” said Eng Pisey, 33, from Cambodia, who came to Japan on a training program in 2016 and worked at a garment factory in Tochigi, north of Tokyo.

She ended up quitting after growing ill from overwork and said she was underpaid and had to borrow $4,000 to pay a broker to arrange her job.

Under the proposed legislation, two categories of workers would be accepted: less-skilled workers and former interns with basic Japanese competency are allowed to stay in the country for only up to five years as visitors and cannot bring in family members.

That is meant to encourage them to leave when their visas expire, preventing them from settling in Japan.

The second category, those with higher skills, Japanese language and cultural understanding, would be allowed to bring their families and apply for citizenship after living in Japan for 10 years if they commit no crimes.

