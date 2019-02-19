Showers of varied intensity likely

Islamabad

Karachiites enjoying cloudy weather and rhythmic drizzle since onset of the current week are advised to prepare themselves for possible rains with thunderstorm on Wednesday and Thursday. Abdul Rashid, Director, Pakistan Meteorological Department, talking to APP here on Tuesday said the rainfall forecast is consequent to fresh rain system that has entered the port city from Iran via Balochistan.

‘It may be light to heavy and may commence from Tuesday night,’ he said mentioning that ever expanding metropolis may experience showers of varied intensity. Elaborating his stance, he said intermittent drizzle in Karachi on Monday and partial one on Tuesday were restricted to certain parts and not all around.—APP

