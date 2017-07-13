Shower makes weather pleasant, heavy falls likely 

Staff Reporter

The city on Wednesday received light to moderate intermittent rain on the second consecutive day. The scattered rain-thundershower also provided relief to people from sultry weather bringing down temperature at 30 degrees celsius. According to the Meteorological Department, more rain- thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is expected at a number of places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions), FATA and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. The heavy rain is also expected at scattered places in South Punjab (DG Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal divisions), Zhob, Kalat, Nasirabad divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Heavy to very heavy falls may generate urban flooding and flash flooding in the vulnerable areas particularly in nullahs of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, DG Khan divisions, KP and Kashmir, the spokesman added. Rainfall during the last 48 hours (in mm): Gujrat 138, Sialkot (A/P 113, City 30), Gujranwala 107, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 78, Chaklala 53), Islamabad (Saidpur 61, Bokra 54, Z.P 48), Jhelum 58, Mianwali 47, Murree 42, Mangla 33.

