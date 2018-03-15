Show restraint in Kashmir Valley: Dineshwar to agencies

Srinagar

The India-appointed special representative to Jammu and Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma, on Wednesday asked security forces in the state to show restraint in the Valley to avoid the Civilian killings. The Sharma’s statement came after four youth excluding two local militants were killed in Shopian district of south Kashmir. This was the second time this year that civilians were killed in army firing which could have sparked unrest. “Security forces must show restraint and not resort to disproportionate firing,” Sharma told a national reputed daily.—OK