Show-cause notices to 14 PTI dissidents

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Saturday issued show-cause notices to 14 of its lawmakers on grounds of alleged defection, and sought an explanation from them by March 26 as to why they may not be declared defectors and disqualified as a member of the National Assembly.

The notices have been issued to Noor Alam Khan (NA-27 Peshawar-I), Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla (NA-98 Bhakkar-II), Nawab Sher (NA-102 Faisalabad-II), Raja Riaz Ahmad (NA-110 Faisalabad-X), Ahmed Hussain Deharr (NA-154 Multan-I), Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon (NA-159 Multan-VI), Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Wattoo (NA-166 Bahawalnagar-I), Makhdoom Zada Sayed Basit Ahmad Sultan (NA-185 Muzaffargarh-V), Aamir Talal Gopang (NA-186 Muzaffargarh-VI), Khawja Sheraz Mehmood (NA-189 D.G.Khan-I), Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari (NA-195 Rajanpur-III), Wajiha Qamar (Elected on a reserved seat for women) Nuzhat Pathan (Elected on a reserved seat for women), Ramesh Kumar Vankwani (Elected on a reserved seat for non-Muslims).

The move came as several dissident lawmakers of the ruling party recently came out in the open ahead of voting on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, with the government accusing opposition parties of horse-trading.