Show cause notices issued to three members over NA rumpus

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Spea sembly Asad Qaiser has issued show cause notices to three members who caused commotion during the NA session.

The Speaker National Assembly has issued show cause to PPP leader Naveed Qamar, PML-N’s Hamid Hameed and PTI MNA Ataullah Khan. All three members of the National Assembly have been directed to submit their replies within a week.

According to details, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Speaker on the issue of commotion during the National Assembly session. Addressing the meeting, Asad Qaiser said that he would not allow the sanctity of the House to be violated under any circumstances. Action will be taken against those who spoil the atmosphere of the House, he added.

The Speaker National Assembly has made it clear to the three members that if they do not respond satisfactorily to the show cause notices, strict action will be taken against them.