Should you take off your shoes indoors?

ARE you one of those hosts who’s immediately gripped by this conundrum as your guests step across the threshold into your home: Should you, or shouldn’t you, ask them to remove their shoes?

On the one hand, it makes you look like a fussy host. On the other, what about the legions of disease-causing bacteria that will gleefully leap off their shoes and inevitably infest your home?

Avoiding bacterial invasion at the risk of a little social awkwardness seems like a no-brainer. But are shoe bacteria something we should really be worried about in our homes? Here’s what science tells us about how to navigate this conundrum.

To start with, there’s no point in sugarcoating the pill: the average shoe harbors “hundreds of thousands of bacteria per square inch,” according to Jonathan Sexton, an environmental microbiologist and research specialist at the University of Arizona. The soles of our shoes are essentially a meet and greet for these microbes, and with each step we take, we pick up new attendants. “Pretty much wherever you go, you’re going to be picking up stuff,” Sexton told Live Science. (Beware, however: Some places like bathrooms do harbor more bacteria and a greater diversity, he said.)

But exactly what types of bacterial communities are hanging out on our shoes, and do they pose a legitimate health threat? Well, previous studies have shown that (prepare yourself) almost all shoes in some research samples were coated with fecal bacteria, including one prominent bug called Escherichia coli (E.coli), which researchers discovered on 96 percent of shoe soles. While many types of E.coli are harmless to humans, some strains can cause severe diarrhea, urinary tract infections and even meningitis. “Not necessarily on every shoe, but on a good majority, you can find some type of E.coli there,” Sexton said.

