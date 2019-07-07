Should Pakistan opt for Mirage-2000s which French Air Force replacing with Rafle

Salahuddin Haider

IF the Pakistanis have the money to buy then i would suggest they could but they might not because India would lobby so hard to prevent such a sale because India also operate the Mirage 2000. In brief, if France wants to look at the long term opportunity, it would not sell to Pakistan because the business in India is too big to take a huge risk because India bought the Rafale and intends to buy more in the future (If only).

So i don’t think the French will sell any surplus Mirage 2000 unless its relations with India turns for the worst then yes France would sell to Pakistanis probably are reduced price with spare parts…knowing the French, they need the money and middle men will earn a good commission Current situation is Pakistan does not have the money to buy them unless Frenchs agrees to sell it cheap but that will not be the case. France will sell the Mirage 2000 on the open markets to existing users like Peru, India etc if they want more Mirage 2000 to replace losses. Buying the secondhand Mirage 2000 is not cheap.

Overhaul can be expensive and Pakistan understands investing in the Mirage 2000 will be high risk when war breaks out as the French will divert those parts to India or probably they will sell to both. Not sure about that but if can happen when a country sells to its enemies. If Pakistan was offered the Mirage 2000, i don’t think the PAF will want that as they put their minds and hearts in the JF-17 and they want to build a solid force and infrastructure behind the Thunder. Having less types of fighters in service is better then having too much as this will cause headaches at logistics. In summary, in my view if i was a Pakistan Air Force general, i wouldn’t accept the Mirage-2000 offer if there was one because i know i will have a limited budget and buying the French fighter is not cheap as they are old. I would rather buy the new JF-17 and its a lot cheaper to own and maintain.

However the JF-17 will not have that high speed and agility at high altitude as the Mirage 2000. In capabilities like BVR, both are the same. Other capabilities are almost the same. But the JF-17 has a better low flying ability and more stable as the Mirage-2000 traveling at low altitude will feel vibration to the big wing. This is not the case with the JF-17. Avionics terms, the Pakistan will opt for the JF-17 open architecture as compared to the strike Mirage 2000 as the codes need to be open by the French if Pakistan wants to modify anything.