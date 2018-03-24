Should build Pakistan as per dreams of Quaid-e-Azam: Mushahidullah Khan

BANKOK, Thailand : Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator, Mushahidullah Khan has said that we should to build Pakistan as per dreams of father of nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He stated while addressing the audience at Pakistan Embassy, Bangkok, Thailand on the occasion of National Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Senator Mushahidullah Khan repeated the movement of creation of Pakistan and particularly highlighted the sacrifices rendered by the people during the movement of Pakistan.

He also appreciated the efforts of Ambassador Mr. Asim Iftikhar Ahmed at Bangkok Thailand for excellent celebrations of National Day in Thailand.

A large number of people belonging to Pakistani community residing in Thailand participated in the celebrations.

Orignally published by INP