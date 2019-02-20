SHOs transferred

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Wednesday transferred nine Station House Officers (SHOs) of Islamabad Police stations with immediate effect.

According to the transfer orders issued by the SSP Office, Inspectors Muhammad Ashraf and Kiasar Niaz Gilani, earlier serving at Investigation Wing, have been posted as SHOs of Sihala and Ramana police stations respectively.

Inspector Abdul Ghafoor serving at Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) has been posted as SHO Industrial area police station while Inspector Muhammad Fiaz Shanwari serving at Rescue 15 has been appointed as SHO Loi Bher police station.—APP

