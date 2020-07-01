SHOs of 7 police stations transferred

Our Correspondent

Abbottabad

Station House Officers (SHO) of seven police stations in district Abbottabad and Haripur Wednesday has been transferred. According to the notification issued by the District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Javed Iqbal Khan Wazir, the SHOs of City police station, Mangal, Mirpur, Dongagali, Lora and Supply police chowki has been transferred.

Inspector Nazeer Khan in-charge investigation Wing City police station has been transferred as SHO City police station Abbottabad, Sub Inspector Nadir Khan has been transferred from City police station to Mangal Police station as SHO.