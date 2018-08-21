SHOs of 11 police stations transferred

Bannu

District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu transferred Station House Officers (SHOs) of 11 police stations of the district on Monday while seven others were asked to report police lines. According to a communiqué issued by the DPO office Bannu, Inspector Zafarullah was transferred from police lines to Domel police station, Inspector Amjad from Basia Khel to police lines, Additional SHO Abdul Hameed from Domel to ASHO Basia Khel, SHO Adnan from Saddar to police lines, ASI Razaullah as SHO Saddar, SHO Township ASI Inamullah to police lines, ASI Abdul Hameed from police lines to SHO Township, ASI Arshadullah from police lines to SHO City, SHO City ASI Abdul Khaqan to police lines, Add SHO Basia Khel ASI Abdul Saboor to SHO Ghauriwala, SHO Janikhel ASI Samar Abbas to police lines, SHO Hawaid ASI Khalid Zaman to Jani Khel, ASHO Kakki ASI Alamgir to police lines, ASI Hameedullah from police lines to SHO Kakki, ASHO Basia Khel ASI Nasiruddin.—INP

