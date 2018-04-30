SHOs directed to remain present in offices during 5 to 7.30 pm to facilitate citizens

Rawalpindi

City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi, Senior Superintendent Police, Afzaal Ahmed Kosar has directed the Station House Officers of Rawalpindi District to remain present in their offices in Police Stations particularly during 5 to 7.30 pm daily to facilitate the citizens. The CPO who recently took charge of his office here said, he would make all out efforts to facilitate the public and provide relief the the complainants.

He said, SHOs have been directed to register FIR of a crime without any delaying tactics. He advised the citizens to give a call at Police-15 in case of any emergency or to report a property related crime including street.

He said, he would ensure registration of FIRs within shortest possible period which is right of the citizens. Afzaal Ahmed informed that the district police have been directed to strive to control vehicle and motorcycle theft cases. He said, the rerouting of Dolphin Force personnel is being finalized to net criminals and control street crimes in the city particularly congested areas. The CPO said, the drugs business would not be allowed in the city and soon crackdown would be launched against the drug peddlers.—APP