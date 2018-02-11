Shortage of Sui gas

I want to draw the attention of management of Northern Sui Gas Pipelines Limited to the miseries being faced by the residents living in the vicinity of Parvaiz Market, G-8/4, Islamabad through your paper. The residents face a lot of difficulties due to lack of Sui gas. It is worth mentioning that the shortage of gas starts right from setting-in the winter every year and persists till the ending of cold weather. The residents of area have become irked from the prevailing gas shortage and unattended attitude of the management of Sui Gas Department. The management of NSGPL is requested to ensure the restoration of gas in the aforesaid area enabling the residents to get rid of prevailing gas shortage.

MUHAMMAD ARSHAD

Islamabad

