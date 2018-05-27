Shortage of water may lead to food scarcity

Staff Reporter

The shortage of water in Sindh has reached 65 percent which could lead to food scarcity in the province if not controlled.

Sindh Abadgar Board president Mahmood Nawaz Shah said that due to shortage of water, the production of crops including cotton, sugarcane, gardens and vegetables are likely to be severely affected.

He said that the outflow of water from barrages in Sindh is ver low due to which the crops weren’t cultivated, adding that this has led to the cultivation of cotton crop in 30 percent area instead of 92 percent.

He appealed the federal government to make IRSA bound for equal distribution of water to all the povinces and also asked the Sindh governmnet to make the distribution of water system transparent.