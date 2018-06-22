Shortage of medicines

I don’t understand the policies of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan. I thought they are responsible for ensuring all possible medicines are available in good quality for Pakistani patient benefit. But in the past five years they have created monopolies on products, ended multivitamin local production, forced multinationals to sell their companies, reduced availability of many medicines due to price policy, delayed restriction on low quality and high priced herbal products while stopped checking the quality of medicines in local market.

Availability of quality medicines is not only important for common Pakistanis, it is also strategically important for Pakistan Army. It was even reported in the media that terrorist organization we’re now collecting funding by selling “cure all ailments” medicines to the public for funding their work. This is because there is a shortage of quality medicines which is creating demand for such fake products. Therefore, I would request that the Government to change the entire management of DRAP and also change its chairman from PM to President of Pakistan, as the past few years have shown that the PM is too busy to look after such an important sector of Pakistan.

S K BASEER

Peshawar

Related