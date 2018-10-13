Through the column of your esteemed paper I wish to draw attention of the concerned authorities about medicines shortage in different parts of Pakistan. The tablets include cafcol, actifed-p and actifed-DM tablets, fexet-d, telfast-d, Fexo-d, and Xaidin plus tablets. Syrups of Sancos, Triminic , Cosom, and Ronodac, are also reported missing from shelves. Due to climate change and environmental pollution, stomach and cardiovascular diseases have increased while in the market there is a scarcity of life-saving medicines. According to a chemist, due to the major season, the demand for medicines to cold weather is to increase. But negligence on the part of DRAP (Drug Regulatory Authority) shortage is increasing day by day. Stockers have started selling medicines on the high prices and this shortage can intensify the crisis of drugs availability. Shortage of medicine is affecting the daily life of the poor because these medicines are the most urgent need for illness in most cases of pain, fever, cold and cough. Citizens have demanded that the government should take action against the availability of medicines in the market to reduce the deficit.

MUHAMMAD AHMED

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp