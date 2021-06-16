Shortage of Covid jabs temporary: Dr Faisal

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said that a Covid-19 vaccine shortage being reported at some vaccination centres was a temporary issue, adding that the situation is expected to improve after June 20.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Sultan said that shortage of vaccines had been reported at some busy vaccination centres. He said officials were working on ensuring the supply of additional doses.

“There are more than 2,000 vaccination centres in the country and the number of visitors varies.

So there may be a shortage of vaccines in some centres,” he said, adding that busy centres have more demand.

He said officials were in touch with provincial and local authorities in this regard, and that efforts were being made to overcome the shortages by diverting supplies.

Sultan called on the public to cooperate with local authorities and staff at vaccination centres and to follow instructions.

He reiterated that this was a temporary gap that would be filled soon, adding that there were more than two million vaccine doses currently available in the country. “So this process will continue and it will improve after June as we get more vaccines.”

The SAPM also took the opportunity to educate citizens regarding the gap between vaccine doses.