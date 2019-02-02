I want to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards the issue of the shortage of CNG. We already have a shortage of electricity and water. Now the deficiency of gas is increasing the troubles of the public. The CNG stations remain closed during the days of shortage and majority of the transporters do not bring their vehicles on roads. As a result, people have to wait for longer periods of time for their buses. When the buses arrive, they are fully packed with passengers. Moreover, the transport authorities double the fares due to the unavailability of CNG. Vehicles of public transport, other than buses, charge really high fares for shorter distances. Moreover, when CNG supply is resumed, people have to line up for long hours to get their vehicles filled with gas. This creates a lot of problems because people cannot reach their destinations on time. The concerned authorities are requested to look into matter without future delay and take immediate steps to solve these problems.

KOMAL PERVAIZ

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp