Shortage of cars parking displeases Eid shoppers

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The shortage of cars parking facilities in most of shopping markets in cantonment and city have irked Eid shoppers on Monday. As less than a week left in Eidul Fitre celebrations, Eid shopers have started arriving to shopping markets in city, cantonment and university road in large numbers by parking their vehicles mostly on roadsides due to lack of parking space, which were causing traffic jam.

The easing of lockdown restrictions and allowing of passengers transport by KP Government have helped Eid shoppers of others districts to visit major shopping centers in Qisakhwani, cantonment, Tehkal, Jehingirabad and University Road in Peshawar to select appropriate garments including ready made cloths and footwear besides others necessary items at affordable prices, which are putting extra pressure on the existing cars parking facilities here. As result, majority of shoppers are being seen parking their vehicles on main roads in front of shopping centers and arcades, resulting massive traffic jams during afternoon in Peshawar.