Short independent films from around the world screened

Staff Reporter

Women International Film Festival – an event of remarkable global prestige, was held here at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), with the support of the European Union. The overarching aim of WIFF was to promote amateur filmmakers, and female filmmakers in particular, by building and uniting the next wave of talent and connecting the film community.

WIFF aimed to give filmmakers, both male and female, the opportunity to use film as a tool to advocate for gender equality, shed light on gender rights, as well as tell powerful stories of the successes and struggles of both genders.

The first day of the event was dedicated to Parwaaz – A capacity building Film Lab for amateur filmmakers, centered on “The Art of Cinematic Storytelling”. Participants for Parwaaz film lab underwent a selection process, were short listed based on merit and prior experience, and were part of an all-day intensive and interactive film lab. The European Union Ambassador Jean-Francois Cautain said: “The European Union is a proud supporter of the Women International Film Festival, as it encourages a dialogue of self-empowerment, creativity, and safe spaces for women. After attending the first edition of the festival last year, it felt natural for the EU to support one of the very few examples of such a festival around the world.”