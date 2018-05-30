Shopian tragedy: Struggle for justice by family continues

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, nine long years have passed since the brutal rape and murder of Aasiya and Neelofar of Shopian was committed by the Indian men in uniform but the unrelenting struggle for justice by Shakeel Ahmed Ahangar continues.

Over the past nine years, time has brought many changes in the life of Shakeel Ahangher, but it has not changed his unflinching resolve to fight for justice to his sister Aasiya and wife Neelofar who were raped and murdered by the uniformed men on this day nine years ago. “I will not give in to any pressure. I will fight for justice for my sister and wife until my last breath” Ahanager said.

On May 29, 2009, Aasiya, who was just 17 and Nelofar (22) had gone to their small orchard across the ankle deep Ranbir Ara stream in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. When they did not return home, the family members went out frantically searching the area before finally reporting to police. The next morning, lifeless bodies of the sisters-in-law, their clothes tattered, were found on the banks of Rambir Ara nullah, not far from a camp of Indian forces. The family and locals said that the two women were raped and murdered by the forces’ personnel.

The incident triggered widespread protests across occupied Kashmir. The occupied territory convulsed with outrage and shut in protest for 16 days. Shopian town had observed an unprecedented 47-day shutdown demanding justice for the young women. Nine years later justice still continues to elude the family and Shakeel Ahngar has lost faith in the Indian institutions demanding justice from independent international forums.—KMS