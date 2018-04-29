Shopian shuts 2nd day to mourn student death

Shopian

The complete shutdown was observed in South Kashmir’s Shopian district for the second consecutive day on Saturday against the killing of a student.

A student identified as Shakib Shabir was killed after militants fired at forces at Lazibal crossing on Thursday.

According to police the fire missed its target and hit him. He was a resident of Hergam Shopian.

All shops and other business establishments remained closed in the Shopian town and other areas while skeletal movement of transport was observed on the roads.—RK