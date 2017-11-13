‘Shopian scientist was killed in fake encounter’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Mohammad Iqbal Wani, a brilliant computer scientist, was killed by police in a fake encounter at Goregoan in Mumbai in 2003.

The police informed a court that Mohammad Iqbal Wani was not involved in any illegal activities but the authorities failed to protect the life, liberty and property of an innocent civilian.

In a petition before the High Court of the territory, Zaina Begum submitted that her son was doing business in computer hardware and software sale and purchase in his native township, Shopian. He used to purchase software from Maharashtra.

In 2003, she said, Iqbal Wani stayed in a hotel wherefrom he was arrested in the same manner as many other Kashmiri students and businessmen by police in various states of India for frisking and encounter. He was killed in custody on March 29, 2003 within the jurisdiction of Goregoan police station, Mumbai, in a fake encounter which was managed by Mumbai police for their mala fide designs and for earning appreciation and boosting their ranks in the department.

She said Wani was carrying cash of Rs 7 lakh and odd with him in connection with his business. “Out of this amount, Rs. 4 lakhs were shown to have been recovered from the possession of the deceased whereas remaining Rs. 3 lakhs and odd were pocketed illegally by police,” she said.

Born on March 10, 1972, Iqbal Wani after passing B.A examination from Kashmir University in 1996 had undergone training in Computer Hardware and Network Engineering from Premier Academy of Computer Education (PACE) during 1996-97 as also had undergone Higher Diploma in Software Engineering (HDSE) training. Simultaneously he got training in computer software from Rose Polytechnic Srinagar and APTECH computer Education during 1996-97.

Iqbal Wani was also all-rounder sportsman and was awarded merit certificates by the Youth Services & Sports Department of Kashmir.

“He was recognized as a MCP (Microsoft Certified Professional) and was awarded a certificate of excellence duly signed by world renowned and acclaimed Computer Scientist and founder of World famous Microsoft Company, USA, Bilgate,” she said.—KMS