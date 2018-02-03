Shopian, Pulwama shut on 9th day against civilian killings

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in Shopian and Pulwama districts for ninth consecutive day, today, against the killing of civilians by Indian troops in the district.

All shops and business establishments remained closed while traffic was off the road. The puppet authorities imposed restrictions in Shopian and Srinagar to foil a march towards Shopian town, today. Call for the march was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik to express solidarity with the families of the martyrs. All entry and exit points of Shopian were sealed.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq outside their residences in Srinagar, today, after they defied their house detention and tried to march towards Shopian town.

The occupation authorities had placed Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani.—KMS