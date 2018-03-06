Shopian Killings: JKRTI files petition before NHRC

Srinagar

Jammu Kashmir RTI Movement on Monday filed a petition before the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the killing of 3 civilians in Pahnoo, Shopian.

Raja Muzaffar Bhat Founder & Chairman of J&K RTI Movement in the petition has said that “culprits from 44 Rashtriya Rifles should be identified and not allowed to take refuge under the garb of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).”

The petitioner has also demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the families of the slain civilians along with investigation to be conducted by a judge of the Supreme Court.

The J&K RTI movement in a statement has condemned the killing of youth in Shopian.—RK