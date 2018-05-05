Shopian boy was shot a kilometre away from gunfight site: Family

Pinjoora, Shopian

Refuting the police claim that a 14-year old orphan boy died in ‘cross firing’ between militants and government forces in Shopian, the victim’s family said he was shot at point-blank and the spot was one kilometer away from the encounter site.

Muhammad Umar Kumar, a student of 9th standard at government high school Pinjoora, was moving towards Turkiwangam village in Zainapora area – 12 kilometers from his native village when he was targeted at Darazpora village. “He left home along with his friends in the evening after news spread that some militants have achieved martyrdom in Turkiwangam,” said Muhamad Ashraf Kumar, the elder brother of Umar.

He said that as the boys reached Darazpora village – some 1 kilometer away from Turkiwangam – the government forces hiding in the orchards opened fire on them without any provocation.

“While Umar’s friends ducked to save themselves, Umar could not as bullets hit his chest and throat and he fell down in a pool of blood,” said Ashraf while quoting boys accompanying the slain boy.

He said the government forces kept on firing continuously making it impossible for his friends to take him to hospital for treatment immediately. “They somehow mustered courage and took him to Shopian hospital, but by then it was too late,” Ashraf said with choked voice.

Coming from a humble background, Umar’s father Abdul Ahad Kumar died in November 2016 after protracted illness leaving behind a widow and nine children.

Umar was the youngest among his siblings – with three brothers and five sisters – two among them yet to be married.

Police on Wednesday claimed that Umar died in “cross firing at the encounter site.” SSP Shopian Shailendra Mishra said that they were trying to ascertain the facts.

“At times the adjoining areas are also put under cordon. So if people pelt stones on forces it also amounts to disrupting of operation.

Army has no law and order component and sometimes they are forced to open fire in these situations,” the SSP tried to explain. He said that police would ensure that no such casualty takes place in future.—GK