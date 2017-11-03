Shootings: Theirs and ours

Dr Irfan Raja

LONG before 9/11, MIT renowned scholar late Eqbal Ahmad authored a book titled: Terrorism: Theirs and Ours which suggested that states are often soft on their own violent acts whilst they are hard on others’ similar actions. This behaviour reflects Ahmad’s notion of “Theirs” and “Ours” that perfectly fits in our contemporary world. Say military shootings versus civilian shootings. Once again, the recent horrible act of shootings of innocent people in Las Vegas has brought back the America’s serious problem of mass shootings into the media limelight. Is it really a gun that kills or one who uses it? So what is that drives someone so mad?

There isn’t any short answer to these questions. A wide range of arguments comes from leading analysts, scholars and scientists about shootings but Nick Bilton’s probing of “The psychology behind mass shootings” is worth considering because he guides us to read Dave Cullen’s significant work Columbine that has some answers to overcome the problem. But hang on a minute and before reading Cullen’s work let’s take a quick round-trip across the world to see whether shootings only occur in America and that those involved do it for purpose, revenge, hatred of others or simply to seek some sort of pleasure in it. On September 11, 2001, when America came under a tragic attack the whole world mourned the incident, condemned it and named it as 9/11 but correspondingly it failed to invent this phrase on September 11, 1973 when the American attack on a “symbol of a democracy and freedom”, the Government of Chile, resulted in “deaths and disappearance of over 3000 people”. Of course, the purpose of such reference is not to disregard any of these events but to raise a point that why we mourn one incident and take little notice of another. American scholar Noam Chomsky once said that “to an extent we are all hypocrites”. Professor Chomsky is certainly right: duplicity is a preferred norm of elites but it is equally a noticeable discourse in ordinary public life.

Think of serial killers in Europe- the mass shootings practiced by imperialist powers from Libya to Indian-subcontinent and to present day Iraq and beyond. For long global powers are known for “shoot to kill” and “shoot first ask later” policies under the pretext of fighting terrorism. Though many western liberals like Jeremy Corbyn has opposed such actions but many are still in favour. The opening passage of world renewed investigative journalist John Pilger’s thought-provoking documentary The War You Don’t See begins with scene of an “unreported Apache gunship attack” in Bagdad 2007 in which American soldiers were shown as shooting innocent unarmed Iraqis on the ground caught in a following conversation: See all those people standing down there- Er, ‘bout there one ‘clock. Once you get on ‘em just open ‘em up. Light ‘em all up, come on, fire! Keep shoot’n, keep shoot’n

These sorts of shootings are not newsworthy nor do such massacres catch analysts, experts and news anchors attention because here victims are unworthy. This trend is a somewhat common practice of states whether Muslims or non-Muslim around the world. Think of a corresponding event of shootings of unarmed civilians on the ground from a gunship helicopter not in Iraq but sadly in Pakistan during the North Waziristan Operation- Yeah that’s right! Surely it is our moral obligation to stand firm against any sort of brutal killings regardless of any affiliations whether shootings of (Theirs/non-Muslims) in Palestine, Iraq, Kashmir and beyond or (Ours/Muslims) way of shootings of those in opposing camps in Indonesia, Pakistan and beyond.

Think of two Muslim military rules say Suharto, “one of greatest mass murderers of the 20th century” and Musharraf who is responsible for the killings, tortures, and displacing of thousands of innocent civilians. One of several crimes of Musharraf was the brutal murder of Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti that became a reason of Balochistan political turmoil. Fairly speaking, shooting incidences of Model Town to Karachi and beyond in Pakistan by police and rangers are not less than the shootings of innocents at the hands of non-Muslim states or non-state actors. What is the difference?

Gosh! Eqbal should have been alive today to see how his idea of Terrorism: Theirs and Ours is valid, applicable and successfully practiced in the West and East. The way a few Muslim countries are behaving in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen whilst their interference in their neighbouring counties including Bahrain, Egypt and Pakistan is a powerful reminder of “Ours” side of crimes. A lesson from the American shootings is hidden in a wise saying that “What goes around comes around”. Of course, no killing or shooting of any innocent soul is justifiable, permissible and good. The only thing that each killing of an innocent soul produces is hatred of the perpetrator whether it is by the state or a non-state actor. The best possible remedy to end any sort of shooting practice is to stop making divisions of “their” and “our” problems but instead unite against such evil practices whether these occur at the hands of state or non-state actors.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in UK.

