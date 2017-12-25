Shootings target Pennsylvania police ‘terror attack’

Washington

The Department of Homeland Security has called a series of shootings in the US state of Pennsylvania targeting police officers a “terror attack.”

This comes after a man named Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty fired at officers in multiple locations throughout the city of Harrisburg on Friday.

The first such shooting took place on a Capitol Police car near the State Capitol building when El-Mofty fired several times at an officer.

The gunman then got into a car and began chasing a Pennsylvania State trooper into a nearby residential neighborhood, shooting at and injuring the officer.

Carrying at least two 9-mm handguns, the suspect then fired multiple shots at officers from the Harrisburg and Pennsylvania State police departments. “He fired several shots at a Capitol police officer and at a Pennsylvania state police trooper in marked vehicles,” Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico said.

During the shootout, the officers returned fire and killed the 51-year-old man. Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty (File photo)

Marsico said there was “no doubt that he was directly targeting police officers,” adding, “This could have been a really tragic incident.”

According to a statement from Marsico's office, authorities were seeking information on El-Mofty, who "has spent time in both Dauphin and Cumberland counties and recently was in the Middle East." El-Mofty became a naturalized US citizen after being admitted to the country from Egypt on a family-based visa.