Shooting kills 8 in US city of Indianapolis

Imran Yaqub Dhillon New York

Eight people have been killed in a mass shooting incident at the premises of a courier company, FedEx, near the airport in United States city Indianapolis, Indiana.

Police say a suspected gunman has committed suicide after the shooting. Local police spokeswoman Jenny Cook told a news conference Friday morning that four people had been taken to hospital.

The gunman has not been identified and it is too early to say whether the gunman was an employee of a courier company.

The courier company also confirmed the incident and said it was cooperating with authorities.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, an organization that collects data on gun violence in the United States, there have been 147 major shootings in 2021 and third incident in the city of Indianapolis.