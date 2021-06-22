Shoiab Akhtar joins as ambassador for Motorway Police of Pakistan

Pakistan’s former pacer Shoiab Akhtar, who is also known as the Rawalpindi Express, has become ambassador for the Motorway Police of Pakistan.

Shoaib Akhtar made the announcement on social media while sharing a picture of himself with Motorway and Highway Police Inspector-General Kaleem Iman and his team.

Akhtar can be seen in the picture accepting a shield from the Motorway Police.

“Proud to be associated with Motorway Police of Pakistan as an ambassador”, he wrote.

Proud to be associated with Motorway Police of Pakistan as an ambassador. Will InshAllah play my part in creating awareness about road safety & inform people about traffic laws. We should all become an example for citizens to abide by laws#motorway #pakistan #RawalpindiExpress pic.twitter.com/Z8UaY0310N — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 21, 2021

“Will InshAllah play my part in creating awareness about road safety & inform people about traffic laws. We should all become an example for citizens to abide by laws,” he added.

Fans have congratulated the cricketer on Twitter.