Shoe thrown at Nawaz in Lahore

Politicians condemn attack

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif Sunday had to face awkward situation, as a shoe was thrown at him by one of the participants of a gathering at Jamia Naeemia here Sunday.

He had arrived at Jamia Naeemia to address a ceremony marking the death anniversary of Mufti Mohammad Hussain Naeemi, when a shoe was thrown at him by a man in the audience as soon as he took the stage.

Following the incident, in which Nawaz remained unhurt, the attacker was caught by the seminary’s workers who was later handed over to the police.

However, the PML-N leader went ahead with his address, though shortening his speech, only to thank the organisers and saying words of prayer for the deceased cleric.

The man was immediately caught and thrashed by the audience. Police said the attacker, identified as Talha Munawwar, is a former student of the seminary. He was shifted to Services Hospital owing to injuries from being beaten up by the seminary staff and students after the incident. Police said they had arrested two other suspicious persons from the seminary.

Allama Raghib Naeemi, the head of the seminary, condemned the incident and said Islam teaches respect.

Talking to media, he said, “though democracy, allows differences of opinion, expressing differences this way is not appropriate.” He called for strict legal punishment to the perpetrator of the attack.

Strong condemnations were made by politicians of various political parties following Sunday’s incident in which former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was attacked with a shoe during a seminar held in Lahore.

Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned the incident.

In a statement Asif Ali Zardari said that such incidents are against political ethics and must be curbed. He said that tolerance and patience must be observed in politics.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan terms hurling of shoe at Nawaz Sharif as unethical and said “This is against our ethics,” “I’m glad that no PTI member was involved but I want to tell everyone that hurling shoes and throwing ink on anyone is not acceptable.”

On Saturday, a man threw black ink at Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif in Sialkot.

Soon after the incident, police caught the man. However, Asif called for his release, saying that someone might have used the man. “Release him because I don’t have any enmity with him,” he said.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a separate statement has strongly condemned the incident of throwing shoe at Nawaz Sharif and termed it ugly trend threatening the respect and security of the political leaders in Pakistan.

The PPP Chairman said that his Party was against the use of such disrespectful tactics against opponents since the very inception and would condemn in strong possible terms such incidents.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Nawaz Sharif incident and throwing ink at Khwaja Asif have exposed the security breaches and these attempts shouldn’t be aimed at to discourage political leaders direct contact with public.

Reacting to the incident, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said, that such attacks were made with some evil design.

“Political or non-political opponents could be involved in these attacks,” he added.

PPP Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira said the culture of lack of tolerance should not be promoted. He said that it was very unethical act and no one should be allowed to express his feelings in this way.

Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq also denounced the incident and said that it was an unacceptable incident as Pakistani culture did not allow such intolerance.

Opposition MNA Sheikh Rashid condemned the incident, terming it a complete collapse of intelligence and a result of “overconfidence” shown by the former premier. Rashid said that it could have been something other than a shoe which would have been a disaster.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Faisal Subzwari also took to Twitter to condemn the incident, calling for serious efforts to curb such acts.

PML-N leader Rana Mashhood said that the party was anticipating such an incident because there is a frustration on part of the opposition due to PML-N’s rising popularity. He added that the party was trying to keep its workers calm.

Other politicians, journalists and members of the civil society also took to Twitter to denounce the incident.