Shoe hurling incident

The recent incidents of throwing shoe and ink on rulers are condemnable. They expose the aggressive mindset unbridled in our society. The people and the supporters of opposition parties have all the right to show their contempt but any of this way seems inappropriate and futile. The history of hurling shoe on politicians is not new. It got publicity when a journalist threw shoe on American President George Bush in Iraq when he was addressing a press conference. Keeping the international scenario aside, reality is that in Pakistan, this trend will bring about precarious results. Every action has a reaction.

Political ideologies in Pakistan are already at the crossroads. We need a tolerant society that is more tended towards absorbing various ideologies simultaneously. Everyone should have courage to listen to what others say. In this regard, the educational institutions play a very vital role. On the other side, the legislature and judiciary should also be portraying right and accurate picture of the miseries being faced by the masses. The frustration of the people comes out of their unfulfilled needs. It is not about any party but the matter of fact is that the people are not getting what they really deserve. Unfortunately, this has been the case since the establishment of Pakistan on August 14, 1947.

Furthermore, the gap between the masses and their leaders need to be closed for building trust and having sustained relations with them. If this gap remains unoccupied, no leader and political party will be able to do their politics; everyone will become uncompromising in one form or the other. The reasons for the contemporary incidents should be explored and be taken serious.

JUNAID ALI MALIK

Lahore

