ISLAMABAD – A woman has been allegedly raped by a man at gunpoint in Islamabad’s Margalla Hills as the country witnesses a rise in sexual violence against women and minors.

As per the police complaint, the victim was lured to a job opportunity by a man identified as Noman.

Meanwhile, police in the capital registered a case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code at Kohsar police station.

The victim, who hailed from Muridke, was looking for a job and received a text from a person around two months back. The man reportedly tricked her to get a job in the education department and asked her to pay Rs50,000.

The man then asked her to visit Rawalpindi for a job interview and he met the woman at a bus stop in Rawalpindi. The man then took the woman with her on the pretext of meeting with a senior officer who will be interviewing job applicants.

The FIR further mentioned that the suspect took the woman to Margalla Hills’ trail 3 and raped her at gunpoint. He later hurled threats to kill her if she share the incident with anyone.

The woman approached cops for legal action against the suspect and even offered her medical checkup for legal proceedings.