Shocked and saddened by Sabika’s tragic death, says Imran

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) chief Imran Khan expressed shock and sadness at the death of Pakistani Honour Roll exchange student Sabika Sheikh.

Pakistan’s Sabika Sheikh was one of the 10 students who were killed in a school shooting in Texas on Friday.

Sabika Sheikh, a resident of Karachi, was studying in the United States as an exchange student.

Her father Abdul Aziz said that she was going to come to Pakistan on June 22. “I kept calling my daughter after the incident but I couldn’t contact her,” he said. “I still can’t believe that she is with us no more.”