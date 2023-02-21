Shock, outrage as another women ‘gang-raped’ in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A woman has been allegedly gang raped by two men in second such incident that has shocked the country witnessing a rise in sexual violence.

Islamabad Capital Territory Police told the media that a woman was in contact with two men while looking for a job. The culprits earlier offered her a job in the company of their friend.

The woman was picked up by the two men from F-11 Markaz in the capital where she reached on their call. They later took the woman to a deserted place and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. After being raped, she was dropped near the F-10 roundabout.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Shalimar police station while officials are looking for culprits who are still at large, more than a week after the incident.

The recent incident comes weeks after a woman was gang-raped in F9 park in Islamabad which caused widespread outrage on social media.

Widespread harassment and sexual assault cases are heinous problems in the country of over 220 million where victims resist filing police complaints for the honor.

In recent times, there have been growing reports of horrific instances of sexual assault in parts of the country, and the recent event in the country’s federal capital raised several questions on the law and order situation.