Shoaib Malik ruled out of T20 series against New Zealand

Lahore

Veteran all rounder Shoaib Malik has been ruled out of T20 series against New Zealand and coming back home to recuperate from the symptoms of the delayed concussion he is currently showing after being struck on the head by a ball during the fourth one day international. Pakistan Tour Management Committee, consisting of Team Manager, Talat Ali, Head Coach, Mickey Arthur and Captain, Sarfraz Ahmed, held a meeting with Pakistan Team Physiotherapist, Vib Singh and Shoaib Malik to discuss his participation in the upcoming 3 match T20I series against New Zealand starting from 22 January.

The committee reviewed the expert advice it received from the top medical consultants in New Zealand after conducting all necessary medical tests of Shoaib has decided, after briefing PCB management, to send him back from New Zealand. The committee was of the opinion that it should give him the best chance to recuperate from the symptoms of the delayed concussion he is currently showing.

“Shoaib suffered a delayed concussion, when he was hit on the head by a wayward throw during the ODI in Hamilton. He has been making good progress since suffering the delayed concussion and is showing daily signs of improvement. “He has been advised to rest a minimum of seven to ten days for the concussion to resolve. The decision was made to give him the best chance to continue aiding his prognosis and that he should return home to recover in a familiar and comfortable environment,” said a spokesman for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) while quoting Pakistan Team Physiotherapist, Vib Singh on Saturday.—APP