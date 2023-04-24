Shoaib Malik clears the air about separation rumours with Sania Mirza

Pakistan’s seasoned player Shoaib Malik and his wife Sania Mirza remained in news in recent times with several publications including Gulf News reported about their alleged separation.

The past few months have seen Pakistani and Indian media circulating news regarding the power couple’s divorce however, neither Malik nor Sania confirmed the news.

In the latest development, the 41-year-old appeared on an Eid show, where he gets candid about his career and marriage. Delving into details, Malik said that their tight schedules have hampered the relationship and they struggle to spend time together, shooting down reports of differences and separation.

He called these reports baseless, saying that couples go through ups and downs. The cricketer even expressed his desire to spend quality time with wife and son on Eid ul Fitr. “My wife and son are away on Eid. I wish I could celebrate Eid with my wife and son,” Malik said.

Recalling previous days, the noted cricketer said he missed his mother and family members during his cricket travels before marriage, and now he is in the same situation being married to a person from a different country.

For the unversed, Malik and Mirza married in April 2010 and are one of South Asia’s highest-profile couples.